Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour, announced the availability of 1,157 job opportunities in the wholesale and retail sector in the Sultanate of Oman. These include 525 direct jobs and 332 job opportunities in fuel stations.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion also worked to provide 300 direct jobs coupled with training in the retail sector, by signing an agreement with a specialized academy in the field of retail.

This agreement will be implemented in cooperation with the Employment and Training Support Center at the Ministry of Labour.

This took place during the signing ceremony of cooperation programs with many wholesale and retail sector establishments in the Sultanate of Oman and the launch of the "Itqan" program for the industrial sector.

The launch of the program comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to support employment and enhance the role of Omani youth in the retail and industrial sectors.

In conjunction with the launch of the "Itqan" program, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion signed cooperation programs with many factories, industrial facilities, and higher education institutions to groom Omani youth with the necessary technical knowledge and skills.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

