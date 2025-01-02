The Institution of Engineers (India), a leading professional organisation dedicated to advancing engineering practices, successfully organised a highly informative webinar on ‘Artificial Intelligence Security’ for the engineering community in Qatar on December 30. More than 100 engineers attended the webinar online.

In his presidential address, Er. Abdul Sathar, chairman of IEI Qatar Chapter, stressed that the program reflects the Institution of Engineers’ commitment to fostering awareness, education, and action in the domain of cybersecurity. “By bringing together experts, professionals, and enthusiasts, we are creating a platform for sharing insights, discussing challenges, and exploring innovations to strengthen our defences against cyber threats,” he said.

The Institution of Engineers (India) expressed its commitment to organising such events that empower engineers with the tools and knowledge to excel in their roles while contributing to a secure and innovative technological future.

Chief guest Er. Ahmed Jassim Al Jolo, president, Federation of Global Engineers, while addressing the gathering, pointed to IEI’s contribution to Qatar professional community in various engineering disciplines.

In his address, guest of honour Thaha Muhammed, president of IBPC, emphasized the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in navigating the complexities of AI security. He encouraged engineers to remain proactive in adopting secure practices while harnessing the transformative power of AI.

Guest of honour Prof. Huzur Saran, head of Bharti School of Telecom Technology & Management, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Delhi, noted that in today’s interconnected world, where digital technology forms the backbone of almost every industry and aspect of life, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. “With rising threats from cybercrime, data breaches, and evolving malicious technologies, the need for robust measures to secure our systems, networks, and data is more critical than ever.”

The keynote speaker Satyavathi Divadari, cloud security leader of India, shared the Cloud Security and AI security challenges. She covered Best Practices of AI in various aspects. She explained the emerging AI technologies in cybersecurity in the domain related to healthcare AI, Finance AI, Retail AI, Manufacturing AI and AI powered prediction analysis. Er. Ashik, Hon Treasurer coordinated the session.

Since its inception, the Qatar Chapter of the Institution of Engineers (India) this overseas chapter has been rendering excellent professional services to the engineering community of Qatar in line with the objective of the Institution uninterruptedly for last 34 years.

One of the major activities is the regular technical seminars and workshop conducted for the member engineers in Qatar. It also promotes general advancement in engineering and technology, provides a platform for technical interaction for continuous professional development of the engineering community of Qatar.

For more details, please visit www. ieindia.org / www.iei.qa. Mob: 55873526

