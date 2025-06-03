Manufacturers across the Middle East are global front-runners in deploying AI with tangible business goals, according to the 10th annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report commissioned by US-based global industrial automation giant Rockwell Automation.

The study, based on feedback from more than 1,500 manufacturing leaders globally, shows that 98 percent of firms in the region are either using or planning to implement generative AI, the highest rate globally and 96 percent are committed to broader AI/ML technologies.

It found that manufacturers in the region are shifting from broad digital expansion to focused strategies, aligning digital investment to measurable outcomes in efficiency, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

"Middle East manufacturers are not just experimenting with smart manufacturing technologies; they are applying them to address real operational challenges," said Ediz Eren, regional vice president, Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa, Rockwell Automation. "From cyber resilience to ESG performance and workforce engagement, the data shows a shift toward outcome-driven digitalisation."

Manufacturers in the region are prioritising practical use cases for AI. Over the next 12 months, 68 percent plan to use AI for quality control, 61 percent for cybersecurity, and 46 percent for energy management, significantly above European benchmarks.

Cybersecurity risks

Ten percent of manufacturers cited GenAI as their top-returning technology, while 15 percent said the same of cybersecurity platforms.

According to the report, 98 percent of companies have either invested in or plan to invest in cybersecurity platforms, and 44 percent are deploying countermeasures to mitigate rising threats, the highest rate globally. Thirty-six percent now view cyber risk as their top external concern, up from 27 percent last year.

The region's ESG transformation is accelerating, with 70 percent of firms citing efficiency as the primary motivator, 33 percent above last year. Forty-six per cent now use ESG strategies to drive business outcomes, and 42 percent are applying AI/ML to monitor sustainability targets.

Technology is also reshaping the workforce, with upskilling becoming a growing focus – 43 percent of regional respondents now prioritise it, up 14 percent year-on-year and significantly ahead of the European average, the report found.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.