Doha, Qatar: Retailers across Qatar are rapidly adopting real-time behavioural analytics and AI-powered technologies to personalise shopping experiences, marking a major shift in how businesses engage with consumers.

According to Daniel Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai, this transformation reflects a broader national drive toward AI integration across key sectors including commerce, logistics, and smart infrastructure.

“Qatari retailers are increasingly integrating real-time behavioural analytics to personalise consumer journeys and respond to shopper intent instantly,” Wagner told The Peninsula in an interview.

“From luxury malls to digital-first fashion brands, businesses are leveraging intelligent engagement tools to tailor offers, optimize inventory, and create frictionless omnichannel experiences,” he said.

The push toward AI adoption is being fueled by Qatar’s robust digital infrastructure and strategic initiatives under the National AI Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

As part of this vision, government-led programs and partnerships with tech giants like Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure are accelerating AI deployment in retail. Additionally, institutions like Qatar Science & Technology Park are supporting innovation through research and development in smart retail solutions.

One of the key drivers behind this retail evolution is the increasing expectation for personalization among Qatari consumers.

With one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world—98 percent and growing usage of smartphones and social commerce platforms, customers now demand tailored content, real-time promotions, and consistent engagement across both physical and digital channels.

“Personalisation is reshaping consumer expectations across Qatar,” Wagner explained.

“Retailers using AI for dynamic pricing, personalised product recommendations, and conversational commerce—such as WhatsApp and AI chatbots—are seeing stronger engagement and higher conversion rates. In today’s competitive market, data-driven personalization is no longer optional, it’s essential.”

Qatar’s retail landscape, marked by premium brands and high service standards, however, is ideally suited for testing and scaling AI innovations. The country’s strategy focuses on technological advancement and emphasises ethical standards and cultural relevance.

The official stressed that global brands operating in Qatar are learning the importance of localising AI-powered platforms in both Arabic and English to effectively engage Gulf consumers.

“Qatar has positioned itself as a testbed for advanced technologies, including AI in retail,” said Wagner.

He further added, “Its approach offers a model for balancing AI advancement with regulatory readiness. The synergy between public initiatives and private innovation is creating a blueprint for sustainable and responsible retail transformation.”

As the nation continues to pioneer intelligent commerce, Qatar is emerging as a global benchmark for how AI can enhance the retail experience while aligning with local values and economic goals.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).