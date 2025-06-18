Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that markets within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) remained the primary destination for its members’ exports and re-exports during Q1 2025.

GCC countries accounted for 47.2% of the total value of members' exports with a combined value of AED40.5 billion ($11.03 billion), underlining the region's continued importance to members' trade activities.

Middle East markets outside the GCC secured the second-largest share of exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED25 billion, representing 29.1% of the total value. African markets ranked third, accounting for 10.6% of members’ total exports and re-exports, with a value of AED9.1 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region followed in fourth place, contributing 9.4% of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of approximately AED8 billion. European markets secured the fifth position, representing 2.8% of total exports and re-exports, with a value of AED2.4 billion.

Meanwhile, North American markets ranked sixth, contributing 0.5% of exports valued at around AED460 million. Latin American markets came seventh on the list, accounting for 0.4% of total exports and re-exports in Q1 2025 with a value of AED315 million.

The total value of exports and re-exports by Dubai Chamber of Commerce members achieved year-over-year (YoY) growth of 16.8% to reach AED85.9 billion during the first three months of 2025.