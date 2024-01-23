Doha: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed that the GCC member states, under the guidance of their leaders, are continuing to elevate all aspects of joint Gulf work and anticipate future changes to confront the challenges that the GCC may face.



His remarks were made during a lecture to the participants of the Fourth National Defense Course at the Joaan bin Jassim Academy for Defense Studies on Monday in the Qatari capital, Doha.



At the beginning of the lecture, he addressed the circumstances that led to the establishment of the GCC, including the desire of the member states to achieve, increase, and strengthen coordination and integration among them, a need emphasized in the GCC's Charter.



Albudaiwi discussed the joint GCC economic projects that directly impact Gulf citizens and the extent to which these projects can enhance cooperation among the member states.



He also underscored that the GCC system is a homogeneous system that shares many aspects and has a unified vision and perspective on various issues through collective work.



Moreover, the GCC secretary-general discussed the GCC's perspective on many regional and international issues, praising the esteemed regional and international standing achieved by its member states.



Finally, he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the Joaan bin Jassim Academy for Defense Studies for their effective and distinguished role in making the academy a beacon of military sciences in various defense, strategic, administrative, educational, and specialized fields. Through these efforts, the academy has achieved prestigious international academic accreditation, he stated.