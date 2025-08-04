SALALAH: Oman’s Ministry of Labour launched the ‘Work Forum 2025’ in Salalah on Sunday morning, bringing together more than 1,000 participants from across Oman and abroad to discuss the future of the country’s labour market and the skills economy.

Held under the auspices of Dr Mahad bin Said Ba’owain, Minister of Labour, the forum serves as a national platform for open dialogue on employment, productivity, and workforce transformation in line with Oman Vision 2040. Over the course of the forum, 33 expert papers will be presented, addressing key challenges and opportunities in the labour market, and showcasing best practices from the region and beyond.

The event convenes senior officials, business leaders, international experts, academics, and policy-makers—all focused on reimagining Oman’s employment landscape in a world shaped by digital transformation, automation, and sustainability.

In his opening remarks, Nasser bin Salim Al Hadhrami, Director-General of Labour in Dhofar, said: “We are witnessing rapid shifts in labour markets worldwide. Challenges such as skill mismatches cannot be tackled in isolation. Oman recognises this and has taken decisive steps—most notably with the issuance of the new Labour Law and Social Protection Law. These reforms are not just reactive, but proactive measures rooted in global best practices and local realities.”

He added that Oman is pursuing integrated strategies across education, training, employment, and legislation to future-proof its workforce and ensure decent work opportunities for all.

Mohamed bin Hassan Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Executive Office of the GCC Council of Labour Ministers, called for collective action in facing the disruptions brought by artificial intelligence, green technologies, and economic transitions.

“These changes are reshaping the very nature of work,” he said. “It is our shared responsibility—as governments, institutions, and social partners—to rethink employment policies, skills training, and social protection models that are inclusive, forward-looking, and fair.”

From the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azar Bayramov, Director-General of the OIC Labour Centre, emphasised the need for deeper bridges between national strategies and regional solidarity.

“Our goal is to achieve decent work for all,” he said. “In line with that, we have designed targeted capacity-building programmes tailored to the needs of each OIC member state. One such initiative—a training on effective leadership in occupational health and safety—will begin right after this forum here in Oman.”

The forum is backed by a coalition of strategic partners, including the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the General Federation of Oman Workers, vocational colleges, and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones. Key regional bodies such as the Arab Labour Organization, Arab Administrative Development Organization, and GCC labour and social affairs entities are also participating.

The multi-day programme, which runs through August 14, features a student innovation exhibition, a roundtable between the Minister of Labour and private sector leaders, the Future of Work Forum, and a conference on Government Transformation and Sustainable Leadership. It concludes with a Train-the-Trainers programme on safety leadership.

At its core, Labour Forum 2025 reflects Oman’s national commitment to empowering human capital, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and building a sustainable labour market that meets the demands of tomorrow.

