JEDDAH — Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have congratulated the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz on the successful results of a colonoscopy procedure he underwent at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah on Sunday.



UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a cable, congratulated the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on the fine results of a colonoscopy procedure.



Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Abu-Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also expressed, in two separate cables, felicitations to King Salman on the occasion.



Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques continuous good health and longevity, wishing Saudi Arabia and its people further progress, prosperity, security and peace under its prudent leadership.



Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Al-Sharjah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ummal Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasemi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al-Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Al-Fujairah; and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Naeemi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman congratulated King Salman on the success of the procedure he underwent.



For his part, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, in a cable, congratulated the King on the fine results of the colonoscopy procedure.



Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar; and Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar, also expressed, in separate cables, congratulations to King Salman on the occasion.



Also, King of Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman on the success of the medical checkups he underwent.



Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, also expressed in a similar cable congratulations to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on the occasion.



The King of Bahrain and his Crown Prince prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques abundant health, happiness and long life to continue the march of development and prosperity under his prudent leadership.

