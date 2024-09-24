NEW YORK — Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated on Sunday in the coordination meeting among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held during the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of joint Gulf cooperation and discussing recent regional and international developments, particularly the situation in Gaza and Rafah. Participants emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and securing humanitarian corridors for delivering aid.



GCC Secretary-General Jassem Albudaiwi stated that the meeting aims to coordinate the council's efforts on various regional and international issues. He noted that the discussions covered strategic relationships and dialogues with other countries and global blocs.



Albudaiwi highlighted the vital role the GCC plays within the UN system, noting that many countries and international organizations seek to strengthen cooperation with the council to establish strategic partnerships across various fields.



He reaffirmed the GCC's commitment to expanding its international relations to achieve common interests and ensure global peace and security.

