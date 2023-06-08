Riyadh:Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the delegation of Qatar in the ministerial strategic partnership meeting between the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the United States of America (US), at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Foreign ministers of the GCC countries and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took part in the meeting.

The meeting discussed ways of enhancing the strategic partnership between the GCC states and the US, as well as the latest regional and international developments, especially in the Palestinian territories, Yemen, Sudan and Syria.

The meeting was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and members of the delegations of the GCC states and the US.

