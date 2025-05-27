Oman's overall budget revenue fell 7% year-on-year to 2.635 billion Omani rials ($6.85 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 as oil revenue dropped, Oman's state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing data from the finance ministry.

Oil revenue for the OPEC+ member was down 13% at 1.468 billion rials in the first three months of the year, from 1.688 billion rials in the first quarter of 2024, with gas revenue down 2% to 436 million riyals.

Public spending rose 4% to 2.771 billion rials from a year earlier, according to the state news agency.

The sultanate's public debt eased to 14.3 billion rials from 15.3 billion rials. The finance ministry paid more than 304 million riyals in arrears to the private sector during the quater. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

