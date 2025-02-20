Doha, Qatar: Web Summit Qatar has emerged as the region’s premier technology conference, and its second edition is set to bring together an increased number of tech entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and industry leaders from around the world.

Web Summit Qatar 2025 is expected to see an increase in attendance, with around 35,000 participants, 60% of whom will be local. The event will host 1,500 startups of which 200 are from Qatar, and investor participation has increased by 50% compared to last year, said officials addressing a press conference yesterday.

Director of the Government Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee, H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, said, “Last year, we hosted the inaugural edition of Web Summit Qatar, the largest tech event in the MENA region, marking a valuable addition to Qatar’s achievements. Our primary goal in hosting this event is to develop the tech sector in Qatar and strengthen its position as a leading regional hub.”

Web Summit Qatar 2025 will feature a 140 percent increase in Qatari startup participation compared to last year’s event. It will also welcome more than 300 local and international speakers, 600 investors, 150 partners, and 600 media representatives.

Web Summit Qatar 2025 has new stages and tracks, including Developer Summit, AI Summit, Creative Summit, New Energy Summit, and Government Summit.

“We are confident that this year’s edition will exceed expectations, as these figures show strong interest from major tech leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide who are eager to participate in Web Summit Qatar 2025,” said H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani.

Web Summit, described as the largest global event in the tech industry, and the Web Summit Qatar will be held five times through 2028. Web Summit 2025 will be held between February 23 and 26 Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Founder and CEO of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave highlighted that the increase in the number of startups at Web Summit 2025 compared to last year is a significant achievement and demonstrates strong support for Web Summit Qatar.

“Gathering more than 1,500 startups from over 90 countries around the world is something that doesn’t happen anywhere else in the region. There are no other events even close to it.

For me, that’s the true measure of a technology conference,” he said adding that the number of investors traveling from around the world has also increased sharply in a single year by around 50 percent.

In response to a question from The Peninsula about Qatar attracting investors, startups, and partners, Cosgrave said, “It’s clearly attracting people when you look at the numbers and the huge growth in just one year. I believe the world is shifting.”

He continued, “The center of gravity for the world is moving eastward, and Qatar is incredibly well-placed for the 21st century. Despite being a very small country, it’s already showing its significance in global affairs.

It’s becoming a key meeting point, not only for startups and large tech companies but also for some of the most important discussions about the future of the world.”

Web Summit Qatar 2025 will host a diverse range of global partners, and this edition features an extensive programme of panel discussions, workshops and keynote sessions designed to explore the latest advancements in technology and digital markets.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

