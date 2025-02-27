Muscat: The oil and gas industry has been a cornerstone of Oman’s energy production. To enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability, the sector is embracing a range of cutting-edge technologies while contributing to Oman’s In-Country Value (ICV) goals.

SERVILINK, a renowned group of companies from India and a platinum partner of Rockwell Automation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Heyad LLC, an associate partner of Majees Technical Services LLC in the Sultanate of Oman, to provide a range of cutting-edge technologies and increase Oman’s In-Country Value (ICV) goals.

Jagdish Shukla, Director, SERVILINK Systems and Manager, SGH Energy Systems LLC, said the agreement is aimed at delivering cutting-edge solutions while contributing to Oman’s ICV goals.

He said that the company has an expertise for working in the automation field, particularly in the oil and gas, chemicals, fertilizer, metal and power industries.

Having worked in India for so long for both domestic as well as overseas business, the company decided to expand its footprints to foreign markets and found a suitable partner in Heyad LLC and Majees Technical Services LLC in Oman for the joint venture, said Jagdish Shukla.

Making a foray into the automation sector with a plan to boost the ICV, the joint venture has been named SGH Energy Systems LLC, said the Director of SERVILINK Systems.

Mohammed Al Shaidi, Manager of Heyad LLC and SGH Energy Systems LLC, said that this partnership aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by focusing on fostering economic diversification and driving technological advancements within the Sultanate.

“By leveraging SERVILINK’s expertise and Heyad LLC’s local market presence, the collaboration seeks to provide innovative and high-quality automation solutions that cater to Oman’s industry. The agreement is to plug the missing link in the market,” he said at the press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s not just an agreement, it’s a kind of synergy of two companies joining hands together to fill the gap for the benefit of end users,” he added.

SGH Energy Systems is participating in the Oman Digitisation and Digital Transformation, Industrial Communication Systems, and Instrumentation Control and Automation Forum (DMS Event) which is being held on 25 and 26 February 2025 in Muscat, alongside Majees Technical Services LLC.

SGH Energy Systems specialises in a wide range of solutions, including: industrial automation (DCS, PLC & RTU Panels), purge panels and wellhead control panels (WHCP), SIL-2 and SIL-3 emergency shutdown (ESD) systems, legacy system migration, industrial battery chargers, DCDB, and DCSP, substation SCADA, electrical panels (IEC61439 Type Tested MCC Panel, IMCC, MCC, APFC, VFD, and PDB), detail engineering and skillset upgradation, OT cybersecurity, industry 4.0, and AI-Based Vision Analytics.

SGH Energy System’s vision is to add value to Oman’s industrial automation capabilities, fostering local talent, and ensuring alignment with Oman’s aspirations for sustainable industrial growth and technological progress.

