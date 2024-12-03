PARIS-- President Emmanuel Macron heads on Monday to Saudi Arabia on a visit aimed at bolstering partnership between the two sides.

In a statement by the Presidential Palace (Elysee), the visit came upon an invitation by Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and would last until December fourth.

The visit will be focusing on deepening cooperation in strategic fields such defense, security, energy transformation, telecommunication and more as part of the Saudi and French Visions for development 2030.

Macron would be attending the One Water Summit in Riyadh on December third on the sideline of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16) The One Water Summit -- co-chaired by France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank (WB) in partnership with Saudi Arabia -- is an international platform discussing sustainable and innovative solutions for water resources in the context of growing climate challenges.

