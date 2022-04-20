JEDDAH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that there will be four-day Eid Al-Fitr holidays for the private and non-profit sectors in the Kingdom.



The holidays will start from the end of the working day on Saturday, April 30 (Ramadan 29), the ministry said in a statement.



The ministry called on employers to abide by what was stated in the second paragraph of Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Labor Law with regard to allowing Eid Al-Fitr holidays for their employees.

