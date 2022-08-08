ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation (MoFAIC) and Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE's federal export credit company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote increased global trade and investment.

Both entities agreed to work together to position the UAE as an ideal destination for trade and investment, highlighting its stable and secure environment, investor-friendly legislation, and advanced trade finance infrastructure.

The MoU sets out a framework for MoFAIC to facilitate trade and investment meetings through its diplomatic missions abroad and offer office space in various missions for Etihad Credit Insurance's seconded employees. It also outlines the Federal Export Credit company's role in providing trade finance support to businesses and organisations, delivering expert advice on political and commercial risks and facilitating training workshops on investment.

Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at MoFAIC, said, "Expanding trade and investment is of vital importance to the UAE's future growth. We are looking forward to working closely with Etihad Credit Insurance to ensure that we support our national exporters and enhance trade and investment flows globally. I have no doubt that our cooperation will facilitate further development of a sustainable, diversified, and competitive knowledge economy."

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, said, "Through commonly agreed-upon goals and objectives, this new agreement between the state-owned institutions will widen export-related opportunities between the UAE and other countries and will open the doors for the Federal Export Credit Company to substantially increase its support for local businesses to thrive in the overseas market.

"Etihad Credit Insurance continues to implement its mission to ensure that UAE non-oil exports and re-exports do not fail due to a lack of insurance or trade finance through its partnership strategy with key ministries, similar to the MOU signed with the Ministry of Economy (MOE) in 2018 and with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in 2021.

"With Etihad Credit Insurance sharing its expertise in risk management and investments, this will boost the confidence of UAE businesses and strengthen partnership with MoFAIC in building deeper relations with other countries."

Since its establishment in 2018, Etihad Credit Insurance has been developing strong bilateral trade relations to enhance opportunities for the country's export sector. The UAE Federal Export Credit Company continues to implement its mission to ensure that UAE non-oil exports and re-exports are not unduly affected due to a lack of insurance or trade finance. As of 2022, Etihad Credit Insurance has signed 21 MoU with government export credit agencies worldwide and facilitated AED27 billion in non-oil exports from UAE-based companies to 110 countries.