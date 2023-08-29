SHARJAH - Expo Centre Sharjah has announced its bustling event calendar for the final quarter of 2023, revealing an impressive line-up of local, regional, and international events. These events are scheduled to take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah as well as its affiliated centres located in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.

With a total of 18 economic, trade, and cultural exhibitions on the horizon, there's a significant 63 percent jump in events compared to the same period in the previous year, which hosted 11 exhibitions and events.

Major companies from around the globe are expected to participate, and the Centre is gearing up to welcome a surge in both exhibitors and visitors. The expansive event lineup solidifies Sharjah's position as a premier regional and international hub for exhibitions and conferences.

Kicking off on 27th September and running until 1st January, 2024, the season's highlights feature the 52nd Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the Gulf Coatings Show, the National Career Exhibition, and the International Education Show. Also on the agenda is the much awaited Sharjah International Book Fair, an annual celebration of the literary arts.

The enriched event calendar underscores Sharjah's continued commitment to fostering business, culture, and education on an international scale.

Additionally, Expo Centre has an action-packed schedule for the upcoming period, featuring five premier events and exhibitions making their debut in the emirate of Sharjah. The standout events include the "Emirates Perfumes and Oud" exhibition, scheduled from 6th to 14th October 2023. The agenda also features the trade fair, which will be held from 21st to 22nd November, 2023.

The Centre’s schedule for Q4 2023 boasts a series of notable, specialised exhibitions catering to the construction and retail sectors. Highlighted events include the debut of the International Exhibition of Building, Architecture, and Design from 9–11 October. Concurrently, the Gulf Coatings Show will be taking place. Other significant commercial events slated for this period encompass the Big Shopper Sale, Furniture 360, and the Winter Clearance Sale, which is scheduled from 22–31 December.

The upcoming schedule for Expo Al Dhaid features a variety of events and activities. These include Al Asayl Exhibition, which showcases services and equipment for horses, camels, and falcons; the Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition; the Adventure and Camping Exhibition; and the Jewels of Emirates Show. Meanwhile, Expo Khor Fakkan is set to host several exhibitions in the last quarter of 2023, including Alkhaleej exhibition for perfumes and beauty," "Khorfakkan Real Estate," and the “Eastern Bride.”

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the continuous growth observed in Sharjah's exhibition sector mirrors the relentless efforts being made by the SCCI not only to bolster the emirate's exhibition and conference industry and ensure its significant impact on various economic sectors but also to invigorate tourism, diversify revenue streams, and showcase Sharjah's advancements across various developmental arenas and facets of life.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighted that 2023 marked a significant surge for the exhibitions and conferences sector in Sharjah. As the year witnessed unparalleled growth, the Centre is committed to sustaining this trajectory, aiming for diversity and inclusivity in its event lineup for the upcoming quarter. This approach is targeted to promote the exhibition industry's impact on Sharjah's economic, social, and cultural facets.

Emphasising readiness to welcome global visitors and exhibitors, Al Midfa said that the Centre will continue to adopt top international standards for organising exhibitions. Such adherence not only promises event success but also aligns with the expectations of both exhibitors and attendees.