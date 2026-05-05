MUSCAT: Oman is stepping up efforts to modernise its engineering contract framework as a growing pipeline of strategic projects exposes execution risks around delays, cost overruns and dispute management.

The Engineering Contracts Forum 2026, which opened in Muscat on Monday, brought together regional and international experts to review global best practice in contract design, risk allocation and project delivery.

The two-day forum is organised by the Oman Society of Engineers in partnership with the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, at a time when Oman is accelerating infrastructure and industrial projects aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Speaking at the opening, Eng Badr bin Salim al Maamari, Chairman of the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, said engineering contracts remain the “foundation” of project success, shaping relationships between government entities, contractors and consultants.

“Through contracts, execution efficiency, quality of outputs, cost control and adherence to timelines are achieved”, he said, adding that Oman has been developing digital platforms to improve transparency, unify data and enhance decision-making in project management. The reforms come amidst rising complexity in project delivery, with multiple stakeholders and financing structures increasing the need for clearer contractual frameworks and stronger governance.

Fouad bin Abdullah al Kindi, Chairman of the Oman Society of Engineers, said tighter contractual controls and better integration between entities are essential to ensure efficient use of resources and consistent project outcomes.

Discussions at the forum highlighted recurring challenges in Oman’s project landscape, including delays, cost escalation and coordination gaps, alongside legal and contractual disputes that can affect delivery timelines and investor confidence. Technical sessions on the first day covered contract drafting, risk management, dispute resolution mechanisms and modern execution models, including turnkey contracts and lifecycle-based approaches. International participation from Canada, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Syria added comparative perspectives to the discussions.

The forum is expected to conclude with recommendations aimed at strengthening contract standardisation, improving dispute resolution frameworks and enhancing project efficiency — areas seen as critical to supporting Oman’s diversification agenda and long-term fiscal sustainability.

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