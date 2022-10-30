The head of the treasury sector in a foreign bank confirmed the readiness of banks working in the Egyptian market to work with financial derivatives, pointing out that future contracts are already used in most banks without the EGP being a party.

They also said that future contracts give investors confidence and reassurance in transactions through financial tools to hedge the future exchange rate.

According to the source, factory owners and companies use hedging and options contracts. These contracts give the right to implement a transaction.

They added that any market with an abundance of financial instruments is a stable market and meets the needs of investors and traders.

Moreover, they pointed out that financial derivatives often give depth to markets and are used as tools to hedge against exchange rate fluctuations without pressuring the market.

