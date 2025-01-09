Muscat – Officials convened on Tuesday to review the progress of 22 new school construction projects under the 10th Five-Year Plan.

Chaired by H E Dr Madiha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, the meeting aimed to accelerate efforts and address challenges to meeting deadline. Discussions centred on advancing construction efforts to meet rising demand for modern educational facilities in the country.

H E Dr Madiha addressed the need of streamlining construction processes to ensure efficiency and meeting the targeted completion dates.

H E Dr Said bin Ahmed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and Badr bin Salem al Maamari, Secretary-General of Tender Board, also attended the meeting.

The meeting also saw undersecretaries, directors-general and specialists from Ministry of Education (MoE) offering insights into implementation challenges and potential solutions.

The 22 new school buildings are part of a broader strategy to strengthen Oman’s educational infrastructure. These schools are designed to provide modern amenities that cater to the needs of the nation’s growing student population. Officials reviewed the cur- rent status of the projects, assessed completion rates, and explored ways to overcome obstacles that could delay timely delivery.

The new schools are expected to have a significant impact on Oman’s education sector by providing students advanced and well-equipped learning environments. The efforts align with the nation’s long-term vision of enhancing educational standards and supporting the overall development of its youth.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

