Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the completion of preparations for its upcoming trade mission to Serbia and Türkiye, scheduled from 6th to 11th October. The mission is part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which supports the expansion of Dubai-based businesses into priority global markets.

The Chamber hosted a briefing session today at its headquarters for members of the trade mission’s delegation, which includes representatives from companies across various sectors such as electronics, food and beverages, pipeline products, information technology, brand protection, technology, airport services, retail, textiles, and energy and mobility solutions.

During the session, participants were introduced to the mission’s programme, which will feature bilateral business meetings between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts in Serbia and Türkiye. These meetings aim to provide a platform for exploring opportunities for cooperation, expansion, and new trade and investment agreements. The delegation received detailed briefings on the mission and comprehensive market intelligence for both countries.

The ‘New Horizons’ initiative is part of Dubai International Chamber’s broader efforts to promote the global expansion of Dubai-based companies, enabling them to capitalise on opportunities in new international markets. The initiative aims to help companies explore business opportunities in 30 priority markets and is aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

In the first half of this year, the Chamber organised two trade missions to Southeast Asia and West Africa, facilitating over 830 B2B meetings between participating companies from Dubai and these markets to explore investment opportunities and joint economic partnerships.