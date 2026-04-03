Dubai Chambers recently organised a meeting with the Ambassador of India to the UAE to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance trade and investment ties between Dubai and India.

During the meeting, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, explored opportunities to deepen engagement between the business communities in both markets and expand cooperation across key sectors, with a focus on the digital economy. The discussions highlighted the growing importance of fintech in shaping more efficient and innovative financial ecosystems and enabling advanced digital payment solutions.

The meeting addressed ways to strengthen business connectivity, promote private sector collaboration, and support the continued expansion of commercial ties. It also underlined the importance of close coordination and building on the strong foundations of the bilateral economic relationship amid evolving global circumstances.

Lootah stated: “Dubai and India have built a dynamic economic partnership that continues to evolve in line with shared ambitions and growing business engagement. In a rapidly changing global environment, close cooperation with public and private sector stakeholders is essential to bolster confidence, sustain commercial activity, and support deeper collaboration. We remain committed to deepening engagement with India and helping to unlock new opportunities for the business communities in both markets.”

India remains one of Dubai’s key economic partners, with Indian companies continuing to represent the largest foreign business community in the emirate. Dubai Chambers’ presence in India further reflects the importance of the market within its international network, with Dubai International Chamber operating two representative offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru to strengthen engagement and support the expansion of trade and investment links.

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