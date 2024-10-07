Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label to 27 companies that are leading the way in the adoption of sustainable business practices.

The awards were announced during the chamber's annual Sustainability Week, which runs from 7-11 October.

The organisations that received the label include: ADNOC Distribution, ALEC Engineering and Contracting, Aramex, Bidfood Middle East, Canon Middle East, Chalhoub Group, China Mobile International, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DP World, Drydocks World, du, Dubai World Trade Center, Dulsco Group, Emirates Gas, Emirates NBD, Empower, Emrill Services, ENGIE, EY UAE, Innovo Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Orient Insurance, Phoenix Contact, School Transport Services, Transguard Group, Transworld Group, and Tristar Group.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label is designed to encourage the business community to adopt and develop practices that have a positive impact on society and the environment, as well as promote good governance, by recognising participants’ efforts to advance sustainability.”