Doha - The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is preparing to participate in the third edition of Web Summit Qatar 2026, one of the leading technology events in the Middle East and North Africa region, taking place from February 1 to 4, 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, with broad participation from global technology leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers from around the world.

The ministry will participate with a joint interactive booth in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, showcasing Qatar’s digital transformation journey and its efforts to build a competitive digital economy, while highlighting key national programmes supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, most notably the Digital Incubation Centre, the TASMU Accelerator, and the “Scale Now” Programme.

The Digital Incubation Centre focuses on empowering early-stage entrepreneurs and transforming their ideas into scalable digital ventures through an integrated ecosystem that includes mentorship, guidance, and technical and financial support. The TASMU Accelerator aims to attract global startups, support their localisation in the Qatari market, and accelerate the adoption of innovative digital solutions across priority national sectors.

Meanwhile, the “Scale Now” Programme focuses on supporting the growth of startups and small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhancing their readiness to scale locally, regionally, and internationally.

The joint booth will feature a dedicated interactive theatre hosting panel discussions with leading technology experts and industry leaders, in addition to live demonstrations and discussions addressing the latest digital trends and innovations.

The booth will also include a dedicated startup area, providing companies with the opportunity to showcase their digital solutions and engage with investors and potential partners across sectors such as fintech, health tech, sustainability, smart cities, and other priority sectors.

The ministry will also take part in a number of high-level sessions and organise a series of specialised masterclasses aimed at delivering practical content and applied knowledge for entrepreneurs, professionals, and policymakers.

On the sidelines of the summit, the ministry is set to sign a number of memoranda of understanding with international partners to support cooperation in the fields of innovation and digital transformation.

The participation of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Web Summit Qatar 2026 reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the national digital innovation ecosystem, supporting entrepreneurship, and positioning Qatar as a regional and global hub for technology and the digital economy, in line with the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

