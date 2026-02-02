Damac Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has launched Piazza Roma offices and Valencia apartments within Damac Lagoons District, a multi-use, lifestyle-led community. Unveiled at a dazzling launch at Coca-Cola Arena, the 24/7 live–work–play destination is anchored by Damac Mall and activated by water, culture, and community.

Mall-integrated lifestyle

Located in Dubailand, Lagoons District is planned around decentralised cores, prioritising integrated, sustainable community planning, optimised travel distances, and a mall-integrated lifestyle.

Conceptually, it is designed to help working parents reclaim up to 20% more time by placing key touchpoints of home, work, retail, wellness and community spaces within a short walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Damac Properties, said: "Damac Lagoons District is our next step in building a community that optimises life. We’re bringing together two powerful ideas of waterfront wellbeing and a high-energy urban district, so residents and professionals can spend less time commuting and more time living. Valencia and Piazza Roma reflect a more human, more walkable Dubai: one where the best of the city is just minutes away."

Positioned for fast, practical connectivity, Piazza Roma and Valencia have an optimal location with key Dubai destinations within easy reach: 8 minutes to Damac Mall, 10 minutes to Saudi German Clinic, 17 minutes to Trump International Golf Club, 19 minutes to Global Village, and 30 minutes to Al Maktoum Airport.

At the heart of the community is a human-centric public realm that supports day-to-night energy, anchored by retail within an easy walk, shaped by sustainability-led planning, explained Sajwani.

The immersive experience includes an Interactive Digital Boardwalk with LED paving, smart benches and responsive art; a Floating Digital Art Gallery where projection-based drift across the water; and Smart Pop-Up Retail Capsules that plug in and transform week by week, keeping the destination fresh.

Damac said a Mall-to-Lagoon Experience Bridge creates a sensory transition using sound, scent and visuals, leading to a striking Flamenco Stage, a purpose-built performance venue with sculptural lighting, professional-grade flooring, lighting and acoustics for live dance and music.

Wellness is woven in with an Aqua Gym featuring submerged fitness stations, resistance zones and water-based circuits, alongside outdoor yoga and spa areas cooled by a climate-smart water canopy, it stated.

Mediterranean-inspired lagoon living

Valencia brings residential living into the heart of the district. The architecture includes curated amenities, such as lagoon-front social spaces, wellness zones, and Mediterranean-style lounges inspired by Italian coastal living with rustic textures, soft lighting, and artisanal décor.

