ONE Development has announced the start of construction of the AED2 billion ($540 million) Laguna Residence, its flagship project, with ground being broken just 55 days after the launch. During a commencement ceremony in Dubai's City of Arabia attended by lead consultants, AE7; Project Management Consultants, Mirage Leisure and Development; sub-contractor, Rabat Foundation, and Salama Structural Engineers, structural third-party reviewer, emphasised the project's significant potential and its impact on the future of urban living in Dubai and the region.

Scheduled for completion and delivery in Q4 2027, Laguna Residence will be the region’s first fully AI-integrated residential community, redefining modern living with innovative, thoughtfully designed spaces that integrate technology and sustainability, all while prioritising the comfort and needs of residents.

The development will feature iconic twin towers connected by the region’s largest podium-level lagoon, surrounded by lush landscapes. By delivering the project on an accelerated timeline, ONE Development demonstrates its commitment to excellence without compromising on quality, solidifying its reputation as a dynamic and trusted leader in the UAE’s competitive real estate sector.

Dedication to expedience

Ali Al Gebely, Founder & Chairman of ONE Development, said: “We are here today celebrating breaking ground on this landmark project only 55 days after its launch. This dedication to expedience solidifies our commitments, not just to excellence in construction and design standards, but also to the community at large. By integrating AI technology as a core value, we are creating a living environment that enhances daily life, offering unparalleled convenience and comfort.

“As we bring this vision to life, we are not only shaping a project but fostering a community that thrives in a space designed for modern living; one that supports the UAE’s ambition to lead as a global hub for innovation, sustainability, and quality of life.”

Laguna Residence will offer over 40 world-class amenities designed to promote wellness, cultivate a sense of community and social engagement and provide a diverse range of entertainment options. Units will cater for a variety of lifestyles with a broad range of desirable dwellings, from contemporary studios to sophisticated Skyhomes, all carefully designed to meet the aspirations of discerning residents and investors alike.

