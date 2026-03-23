DUBAI - Chairpersons of several country business councils operating under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global benchmark for resilience and agility amid international developments.

They attributed this to the emirate’s integrated economic model, which brings together forward-looking leadership, proactive government policies, openness to trade and investment, and strong public-private sector collaboration.

Business council leaders highlighted Dubai’s competitive advantages, including its diversified economy, advanced infrastructure, and strong institutional readiness, as key factors sustaining global business confidence in the emirate’s ability to turn challenges into growth opportunities.

They also emphasised that clear and effective government communication, together with ongoing engagement with the private sector, plays a vital role in fostering a business environment built on trust, transparency, and collaboration. These strengths support business continuity and further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, investment, and innovation.

Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) in Dubai, stated that the resilience of Dubai’s economic model is the result of a carefully considered long-term vision that not only provides clarity of objectives, but is also distinguished by a high level of efficiency in execution, ensuring sustainable growth and enhancing economic stability.

Balachandran commented, “Even in the current scenario, I feel a sense of overarching calm and focus when it comes to my investment decisions. This is due to the sense of security provided by the emirate of Dubai. My investment firm, based in DIFC, has just completed a high-value stake acquisition in one of Dubai's banking institutions, and I am looking to keep enhancing the association as time goes forward. This reflects my absolute confidence in Dubai and its long-term macroeconomic fundamentals.”

He explained that what sets Dubai apart is not only its ability to formulate policies and establish the right regulatory frameworks, but also the strong emphasis it places on effective implementation and the continuous monitoring of how efficiently these policies are applied on the ground. This approach strengthens confidence in the robustness of Dubai’s economic model and its ability to adapt and remain resilient.

Balachandran added that Dubai’s development journey is built on a number of foundational pillars, including empathy, tolerance, intent, and readiness. These values help ensure that the basic needs of all members of society are met, while reinforcing a firm belief that every segment of society has a role to play in supporting the emirate’s economic growth.

The Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council in Dubai noted that proactive government policies help strengthen integration across all segments of society, while encouraging citizens to embed a culture of responsibility. Balachandran affirmed that Dubai’s agility in responding to both external and internal challenges stems from the strong synergy between the public and private sectors, and is further supported by a unified model in which all government entities operate as an integrated institutional system to achieve one purpose.

Katy Keenan, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (British Business Group), said that the sector-specific Business Groups established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce provide a comprehensive and diverse platform for conveying the voice of the business community. This complements the global support offered by Dubai International Chamber’s representative offices and the country-focused business councils operating in Dubai. She noted that this unique network contributes effective insights that strengthen the efficiency and development of Dubai’s economic model.

Keenan added, “The ability to maintain growth momentum amidst this regional crisis will depend on continued investment in infrastructure and steady foreign direct investment, together with Dubai’s established and strong trade relationships. These are challenging times for businesses, but there is confidence and a record of resilience and recovery that should support growth momentum.”

She continued, “Stakeholder engagement and clarity in communications are key in any crisis and the Dubai Government continues to serve as an effective role model by providing authoritative and compassionate updates with a feedback loop for businesses in the form of the Business Continuity Survey.”

Keenan affirmed that Dubai dealt efficiently with the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to its early engagement with the business community through business councils and Dubai Chambers’ international network, and is applying all of the learnings to this current regional instability.

Kanat Kutluk, Chairman of the Turkish Business Council, said that Dubai has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt to global changes while maintaining strong economic momentum. He explained that the emirate’s economic model is built on diversification and openness to trade and investment with countries around the world, as well as forward-looking leadership that prioritises innovation and competitiveness.

Kutluk stated, “Even in times of global uncertainty, Dubai continues to provide a stable and dynamic environment where businesses from around the world can grow with confidence. From the perspective of the Turkish business community, we see this resilience reflected in the continued expansion of trade, investment opportunities, and cross-border partnerships between the UAE and Türkiye.”

He continued, “One of the key strengths underpinning Dubai’s economy is the proactive and visionary approach of its government. Strategic policies, world-class infrastructure, and efficient regulatory frameworks enable the private sector to operate with agility and long-term confidence. Equally important is the strong institutional readiness and the close collaboration between public and private sectors, which creates a business ecosystem based on trust, transparency, and shared growth objectives.”

Kutluk added, “For international business communities such as the Turkish Business Council, this partnership-driven environment is extremely valuable. It encourages dialogue, facilitates investment flows, and allows business councils to actively contribute to Dubai’s economic success story. As a result, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most attractive hubs for trade, entrepreneurship, and global connectivity, capable of responding effectively to global developments while sustaining long-term growth.”

Fahmy Ansara Dahalan, Chairman of the Malaysian Business Council UAE, said that Dubai’s resilience stems from the foresight of its leadership, the strength of its institutions, and close collaboration between the public and private sectors. He noted rising levels of confidence among Malaysian companies operating in the UAE, supported by Dubai’s advantages as an open, efficient, and globally connected economy.

Dahalan stated, “What stands out is the clarity of the leadership’s vision, together with a consistent commitment to refining and upgrading systems, policies, and infrastructure so that the country remains aligned with global developments and future opportunities.”

He continued, “As a long-term resident of Dubai, I have personally experienced how the UAE consistently prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its citizens and residents. Even during challenging times, the country’s preparedness, clear communication, and proactive approach provide reassurance to the wider community and reinforce confidence in Dubai’s ability to navigate global developments while sustaining economic growth. The message is clear: Dubai is moving forward steadily and remains one of the world’s most trusted destinations in which to live, work, and do business.”

Peggy Scherpenberg, Chairwoman of the Belgian Business Council, said that Dubai has repeatedly demonstrated a remarkable ability to recover throughout many global challenges, and has consistently surpassed previous growth levels. Based on this strong track record, she believes Dubai will also succeed in overcoming the current circumstances.

Scherpenberg stated, “I’m in touch with Belgian companies here every day. What really stands out is the confidence these businesses have in Dubai’s economic model. The resilience we have observed in the past continues to shape how the international business community views Dubai today. Dubai’s record speaks for itself. The city isn’t just resilient, it’s built on a base that allows it to adapt and thrive, even when the world is unpredictable. The economy is diverse, the leadership is solid, and the vision looks decades ahead.”

She noted strong awareness among the international business community that Dubai continues to operate with stability and efficiency, and that Government institutions communicate transparently and move quickly when circumstances change, ensuring residents and businesses remain well informed and able to plan with confidence. This clearly highlights the city’s resilience and ability to adapt rapidly to change.

The Chairwoman of the Belgian Business Council pointed out that sectors such as trade, logistics, finance, technology, hospitality, and advanced manufacturing continue to operate, even during difficult periods. One clear example, she said, is the speed with which Emirates restored its near-full operational capacity as soon as conditions became safe for passengers and crew. This notable achievement reflects the speed with which Dubai adapts to change.

Scherpenberg stressed that these strengths reinforce confidence among the international business community in Dubai. She emphasised that the emirate is not only a safe choice, but a platform for growth and a gateway to regional and global markets, and that Dubai will continue to strengthen this role in the future. She further noted that one of Dubai’s greatest strengths lies in the close cooperation between the government and the private sector, highlighting open dialogue with government entities that listen to companies’ feedback and work to develop practical solutions whenever challenges arise.

Scherpenberg praised the city’s readiness to act quickly and its long-term vision, noting that the government continues to launch new initiatives aimed at attracting international investment, fostering innovation, and supporting key economic sectors. This helps preserve a vibrant and competitive business environment. For international companies, including many Belgian companies operating in Dubai, this translates into a high level of confidence in the emirate’s ability to respond effectively to global developments while maintaining growth momentum.

Scherpenberg also highlighted the strong sense of unity within the UAE, stating: “The way the government communicates is clear, organised, and transparent, and builds trust everywhere. People and businesses trust the government to steer through difficult times, and that trust keeps growing.”

Werner Baumgartner, Chairman of the Austrian Business Council, said that Dubai has always emerged stronger from every regional and global crisis. He expressed full confidence that the emirate will also overcome the current circumstances and emerge stronger supported by several key factors, including Dubai’s success in building trust among both citizens and residents through its ability to remain stable, organised, and forward-looking, even in challenging times.

Baumgartner stated that Dubai is no longer simply a regional city, but has become a global platform for business, talent, capital, and innovation. He affirmed that a city built on such foundations does not weaken in times of crisis, but adapts, recovers, and emerges stronger.

Baumgartner also reiterated the confidence of the Austrian business community in Dubai, which is rooted in the emirate’s diversified economy, the forward-looking vision of its leadership, the readiness of its institutions, and close cooperation between the public and private sectors.

He added, “Our regular engagement with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and constructive discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Trade further underline the emirate’s openness, responsiveness, and ability to navigate global developments with resilience. This close exchange also creates a genuine sense of belonging and the feeling that we are all part of Dubai’s success story.”

Dr. Feras Adel Alsalem, Chairman of the Kuwait Business Council, commented, “Dubai has proven to be efficient in maintaining growth and business momentum during challenging times. We have good faith in the local government authorities to drive us back to safety and away from any turbulent situation.”

Alsalem pointed out that the partnership between the public and private sectors is a key factor in the success of any economy, and that achieving a high level of coordination between both parties is essential to preserving economic resilience and avoiding any setbacks for the private sector.

He added, “The initiative taken by Dubai Chambers to meet and understand the current challenges for global and regional investors and business leaders is definitely a welcome approach and showcases Dubai’s commitment to tackling the logistical challenges affecting various sectors as a result of recent regional developments.”

Forward-looking Vision

Suren Swaminathan, Chairman of the Sri Lankan Business Council, said, “Having lived and worked in Dubai for more than four decades, I have personally witnessed first-hand how the emirate has successfully navigated many global and regional challenges. Despite periods of slowdown or temporary disruptions around the world, Dubai has consistently demonstrated an extraordinary ability to adapt, recalibrate, and emerge stronger.”

He added, “Undoubtedly, the resilience of Dubai’s economic model lies in its visionary leadership, its openness to global trade and investment, and the strong partnership between the government and the private sector. Over the years, the emirate has built world-class infrastructure, a progressive regulatory framework, and a diversified economy that enables it to respond effectively to global developments while maintaining the confidence of investors and the business community.”

Swaminathan also praised the UAE’s embrace of cultural diversity, noting that people from more than 200 nationalities view the country as their second home and that they are part of the country’s harmonious social fabric. He pointed out that this sense of belonging, stability, and opportunity is one of the UAE’s greatest strengths, and a major factor in reinforcing the confidence of companies and professionals from around the world in Dubai.

The Chairman of the Sri Lankan Business Council continued, “What continues to inspire confidence among the business community is the proactive and forward-thinking approach of the leadership. Dubai has repeatedly shown that it does not simply react to challenges, but often identifies opportunities in the midst of them. At the same time, during periods of global uncertainty, supportive measures that ease cost pressures on businesses and residents can further strengthen economic confidence.”

He added, “Dubai’s journey has always been defined by resilience, innovation and decisive leadership. Having witnessed its evolution over the decades, I and my members remain confident that the emirate will continue to navigate global developments successfully. Dubai has repeatedly shown that in the midst of global uncertainty it does not merely withstand challenges; it transforms them into opportunities for the next phase of growth.”

Evangeline Monjardin, Chairwoman of the Philippine Business Council, said that Dubai has consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience even amid regional and global uncertainty. From the perspective of the Philippine business community, the emirate’s resilient economic model enables a range of sectors, including food, retail, construction, tourism, hospitality, and logistics, to respond efficiently to challenges linked to supply chain disruptions, trade routes, and fluctuations in market demand.

She noted that the business community in Dubai has adapted its operations by strengthening delivery services, adopting scenario planning, and expanding the use of virtual solutions. This reflects Dubai’s ability to maintain growth momentum while supporting the resilience of individual sectors. Close coordination between the Philippine government, the relevant authorities in the UAE, and the private sector, together with the continuous guidance and updates issued by government entities, also helps ensure businesses remain well informed and confident, enabling them to manage challenges while maintaining business continuity and protecting jobs.

Monjardin added, “Dubai’s economy is underpinned by proactive policies, strong institutional readiness, and robust public-private collaboration. Regulatory support, streamlined licensing, and active sector monitoring – from logistics and construction to tourism and services – help businesses operate efficiently, despite any challenges. For the Philippine business community, this framework is particularly reassuring. It enables sectors to anticipate risks, adopt adaptive strategies, and continue contributing to the economy.”

Muhammad Shabbir, Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council, said, “Dubai’s economic model has consistently demonstrated a remarkable level of resilience and adaptability. Over the years, the emirate has successfully positioned itself as a global hub for trade, tourism, finance, and innovation. What distinguishes Dubai is its ability to respond swiftly to global developments while maintaining stability and confidence across multiple sectors. From the perspective of the business community, this resilience is largely attributed to the emirate’s diversified economic structure, forward-looking leadership, and proactive policy framework that continuously supports sustainable growth and investment.”

Shabbir pointed out that one of Dubai’s key strengths lies in the clear alignment between its forward-looking government and its dynamic private sector, stating that proactive policies, a transparent regulatory environment, and strong institutional readiness have all helped create a supportive ecosystem for businesses and investors. He also emphasised the importance of close cooperation between the public and private sectors, which enables continuous dialogue and supports effective policy implementation.

Shabbir added, “From our engagement with entrepreneurs, investors, and the wider business community, it is evident that this partnership significantly strengthens confidence in Dubai’s ability to navigate global challenges while continuing to foster innovation, investment, and economic expansion. We remain deeply appreciative of the leadership and strategic vision that continues to position Dubai as a model for economic resilience and sustainable growth.”