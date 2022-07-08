Bahrain - Nine out of 10 (89 per cent) investors expect stability in Bahrain’s investment climate for the second quarter (Q2) of this year, according to a government survey.

Releasing findings of the Business Confidence Environment Survey yesterday, the Information and eGovernment Authority said the Business Confidence Index (BCI) stood at 98.13 points in Q2 of 2022 compared with 95.46 points in Q1 of 2022, an increase of 2.67 points or 2.80pc.

The current index has shown a rise of 13.01 points compared with the same period of 2021.

The quarterly survey measures business confidence by company size, industry, and investment type.

A positive outlook overall was recorded in the business performance, profits, and competition sub-indices in Q2-2022.

The results revealed that 89pc of companies have a stable to optimistic outlook, which is an increase of 1.25pc compared with the previous quarter.

Nearly half (48.1pc) of companies expect a stable business performance, while 40.9pc anticipate improvement.

The survey revealed that a total of 80.8pc of companies experienced stable to favourable business performance during Q1 of 2022, wherein 59.1pc of companies revealed stability in their performance, while 21.7pc expressed satisfaction.

In contrast, 19.2pc of companies showed dissatisfaction with their business performance.

The availability of this information helps foster an investor-friendly and competitive business environment, allowing decision-makers to take appropriate actions based on confidence levels relative to company size, industry, and investment type.

Business confidence indices are calculated using the results of quarterly surveys carried out by iGA on a sample of the business community.

These range from micro to large enterprises, including those classified as foreign and local investments (as indicated by the information in their commercial registrations).

The aim of the survey is to provide an indicator of the confidence levels of active establishments registered at the Industry and Commerce Ministry as well as those licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

