Oman’s non-oil exports made a strong start to 2026, rising 11.4% year-on-year in the first two months to RO1.129bn, compared with RO1.013bn in the same period of 2025, according to preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The growth was driven by broad-based improvements across key product categories, with mineral products emerging as the standout performer. Exports of mineral products surged 15.4% to RO295mn during January–February 2026, up from RO256mn a year earlier. Base metals and their articles also recorded steady growth of 8.9% to RO250mn, compared with RO229mn in the first two months of 2025.

A notable increase was seen in exports of electrical machinery and equipment, which rose 9.9% year-on-year to RO72mn, highlighting growing global demand in this segment.

Meanwhile, exports of chemical products edged up 0.7% to RO127mn in the first two months of the year, while plastics and rubber products increased marginally by 0.3% to RO149mn.

The NCSI data indicate resilient external trade performance in Oman’s non-oil sector at the start of the year, supported by diversification efforts and improving demand for Omani products in regional and international markets.

In terms of key export destinations, the United Arab Emirates remained Oman’s largest market for non-oil exports in the January–February period, with shipments rising 37.5% to RO258mn this year from RO188mn a year earlier.

Exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 9.3% to RO150mn, while shipments to South Korea grew 33.9% to RO110mn. Exports to the United States also rose 38.6% to RO82mn.

In contrast, exports to India declined 19.5% to RO87mn, reflecting softer demand from one of Oman’s major trading partners.

Re-exports post solid growth

Re-exports from the sultanate also recorded solid growth in the first two months of the year, increasing 8.6% year-on-year to RO242mn, compared with RO223mn in the same period of 2025.

The rise in re-exports was supported by strong growth in regional markets. Re-exports to Saudi Arabia surged 390% to RO55mn in the first two months of 2026, while shipments to the UAE increased 1.7% to RO80mn during the same period.

On the other hand, re-exports to Iran declined 10.3% to RO39mn, while re-exports to other countries fell 9.7% to RO59mn during January-February 2026.

By product category, transport equipment remained a key contributor, with re-exports in this segment rising 61.7% to RO77mn. Electrical machinery and equipment also recorded a healthy increase of 3.9% to RO59mn.