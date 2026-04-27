Muscat: Oman’s frankincense exports totalled 471.4 thousand in 2025, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, underscoring sustained global demand for one of the Sultanate’s most iconic natural products.

The figures highlight the continued contribution of frankincense to Oman’s non-oil export portfolio, as the Sultanate advances efforts to diversify its economy and promote heritage-based commodities in international markets.

Additional data shows that Saudi Arabia topped key destinations for Omani exports, recording RO 150.9 thousand, followed by Somalia at RO 99.2 thousand and the United Arab Emirates at RO 78.6 thousand, reflecting steady regional demand.

Analysts point to the importance of enhancing value-added production, strengthening branding and expanding export channels to maximise returns from the sector, particularly as global interest in natural and traditional products continues to grow.

Frankincense, historically linked to ancient trade routes in southern Oman, remains both an economic asset and a symbol of national identity, with production centred in Dhofar Governorate.

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