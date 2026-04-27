Muscat – ABRAJ Energy Services, Oman’s leading oil and gas services provider, hosted the Well Engineering Leadership Safety Forum (LSF). The event reaffirmed the leadership team role as a strategic partner in advancing safety excellence and fostering a unified “Goal Zero” culture across the energy sector.

The forum forms part of PDO’s ongoing engagement with key partners, bringing together senior leadership and decision makers to strengthen accountability, encourage open dialogue, and reinforce the shared commitment to ensuring no harm to people, assets, or the environment.

During the proceedings, ABRAJ demonstrated its HSE leadership by showcasing the integration of operational best practices with advanced digital solutions. The Company highlighted how its centralized monitoring systems and data-driven protocols enable proactive risk mitigation across its diversified operations.

ABRAJ maintains a robust safety record characterized by long-term fatality-free performance. This commitment is evidenced by continuous improvements in road safety, comprehensive emergency response training, and significant milestones in Lost Time Incident (LTI)- free man-hours across multiple units.

The Company’s safety performance has earned prestigious industry recognition, including the OPAL Environmental and Sustainable Energy Excellence Award and the Process Safety Award for the Natih Dynamic Well Control System.

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