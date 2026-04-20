MUSCAT: Adding to the trend of water desalination projects plugging into renewable energy sources for part of their energy needs, GS Inima Barka-5 Desalination Co SAOC has brought into operation a modest-scale solar PV project to support its energy transition and decarbonisation objectives.

Omani clean energy firm Nafath Renewable Energy, which was tapped to implement the project as EPC contractor, announced the successful commissioning of the 6.5 MW on-grid solar facility in a recent post.

As’ad Al Abri, Solar Construction Manager – Nafath Renewables, said the commissioning took place in the presence of Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) – the sole offtaker of power and desalinated water – and the solar project’s consultant OCA Global, an international engineering, inspection, and certification consultancy based in Spain.

“It was an incredible experience and a great learning opportunity to work alongside such professionals. Proud to contribute to this milestone, driving sustainable energy solutions forward,” Al Abri commented.

GS Inima Barka 5 Desalination Co, owned 100 per cent by GS Inima – a global leader in the water sector – launched its 100,000 m³/day capacity reverse osmosis (RO)-based plant at Barka in September 2024. Built with an investment of around $135 million, the plant represents the fifth phase of capacity expansions at the strategic Barka Water Hub, designed to serve the potable water requirements of Muscat, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah governorates.

At full operational capacity, the solar facility will supply up to 11 per cent of the Barka 5 desalination plant’s energy needs until 2044. To this end, a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed by GS Inima in March 2025.

Significantly, the solar PV plant launched this week is only the second facility of its kind to power water desalination in Oman. In November 2023, Veolia’s Sharqiyah Desalination Company inaugurated a 17 MWp solar PV farm covering 100 per cent of the 131,000 m³/day plant’s energy consumption during daylight hours. Developed in partnership with TotalEnergies, the solar farm remains the largest of its kind supporting water desalination in the country.

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