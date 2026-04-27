A consortium of India-based VA Tech Wabag, a global leader in water and wastewater treatment solutions, and Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) has secured a major contract worth KD114.2 million ($370 million) from Kuwait's Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) for the Doha Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Plant with Re-carbonation System (Stage-2) project.

The project scope includes supply and erection with operation and maintenance services for the plant being developed by the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy.

The contract, awarded on behalf of the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy, is for a total project duration of 96 months, which includes supply, erection, and operation & maintenance (O&M) services.

The Doha SWRO Desalination Plant (Stage-2) will incorporate advanced reverse osmosis technology along with a re-carbonation system, enhancing water quality and operational efficiency.

The contract win comes following the earlier announcement in which the VA Tech Wabag-Heisco JV had emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.

The project marks a significant milestone in Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its water infrastructure and ensure sustainable potable water supply to meet growing demand.

It aligns with Kuwait’s broader strategy to adopt energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable desalination solutions, said the statement from CAPT.

Once completed, the project is expected to play a vital role in supporting Kuwait’s water security objectives and long-term development plans, it added.

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