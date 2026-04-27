Muscat – The Makeen Forum, organised by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), has served as the platform for the signing of three significant Memorandums of Understanding. These agreements are designed to accelerate the Sultanate’s digital industry by fostering national talent and enhancing technical capabilities. The primary focus of these pacts includes the implementation of the Oman Programming Race, which aims to identify and nurture the country’s most skilled coders through competitive challenges.

Further to the focus on coding, the agreements also address the rapid growth of the digital entertainment sector by supporting the development of professional electronic games. This initiative is expected to provide Omani youth with the resources needed to compete in the global gaming market. Additionally, a dedicated framework was established to support employment within the technical field, ensuring that graduates and professionals are better integrated into the labour market.