Professional services firm Booz Allen Hamilton has announced strategic promotions across its senior management team in the Mena region, reflecting the firm’s continued commitment to growth in the region.

Joe Mazloum has been promoted to Senior Vice President overseeing the Investments, Real Estate and Finance practice. Joe serves a range of clients that include sovereign wealth funds, and public and private financial institutions across the GCC.

His work focuses on designing strategies for large-scale developments, such as new cities and business hubs that will spearhead economic growth and diversification and enhance populations’ socio-economic conditions. Joe also has extensive experience supporting financial institutions design and execute growth and efficiency strategies.

Ziad Moukarzel has been promoted to Senior Vice President within the firm’s Energy and Environment practice. He will leverage nearly a decade of experience in leading large energy projects across Europe and Oceania in addition to a decade of experience in consulting engagements where he brings strong expertise in strategy development and transformation programs, institution setting design, regulatory framework design, and operating model design to the environment, utilities, and oil and gas sectors.

Sabri Hamade has also been promoted to Vice President within the Energy and Environment practice. Sabri brings more than a decade of management consulting experience in the water, agriculture and consumer goods sectors. He focuses on supporting public organizations in developing and implementing national policies, strategies, and regulations.

Commenting on the elections, Souheil Moukaddem, Executive Vice President and Booz Allen Hamilton’s Managing Director in Mena, said: “We are pleased to announce a significant number of promotions across the firm this month. Joe, Ziad, and Sabri’s years of experience in diverse fields will deliver high-impact and results-driven solutions to our clients in the region as they navigate the ever-evolving and challenging economic landscape.”

