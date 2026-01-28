DUBAI - Dubai Municipality has launched of a global challenge to construct the world’s first residential villa built entirely using robotic construction systems.

The project will be delivered through a local and international consortium led by Dubai Municipality and comprising more than 25 advanced technology companies and academic institutions.

The initiative aims to develop scalable models for future construction, improving productivity, sustainability and build quality, while positioning Dubai as a hub for advanced construction technologies.

The robotic villa project will be implemented in partnership with Zacua Ventures and the Würth Group, with the participation of construction robotics companies alongside local contractors and engineering firms.

The announcement was made during an event marking the activation of the Construction Innovation and Research Centre (04 ConTech Valley) in partnership with Expo City Dubai, following the signing of an agreement to establish a dedicated centre for innovation and research in construction materials, systems and technologies.

The centre aims to support the development of next-generation construction solutions, urban systems and future city infrastructure.

During the event, Dubai Municipality also launched the Global ConTech Report in collaboration with Zacua Ventures. The report analyses the accelerating global adoption of construction technologies and projects that investments in the sector will exceed $30 billion by 2033, with an annual growth rate of 17.5 percent.

The report identifies labour shortages as one of the most pressing challenges facing the global construction industry, driving increased investment in technologies such as robotics and additive manufacturing. It also highlights the most prominent technologies shaping the sector, including artificial intelligence, robotics, infrastructure technology and prefabrication.

Dubai Municipality also launched the ConTech Working Group, in collaboration with Dubai Chambers, bringing together government entities, developers, contractors, technology providers, investors and researchers to support innovation and efficiency across the construction sector.

As part of supporting this ecosystem, Dubai Municipality signed three cooperation agreements with Zacua Ventures, the Dubai Future District Fund and LAB Ventures to support startups by facilitating access to projects, strengthening engagement with the sector ecosystem, and enhancing research, development and investment in future technologies, while attracting construction technology companies from around the world to Dubai.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said that the adoption of advanced construction technologies represents a cornerstone of Dubai’s vision to develop a more efficient, sustainable and resilient construction sector, guided by a comprehensive, future-focused construction technology strategy.

He added, “The activation of 04 ConTech Valley, the launch of the ConTech Working Group in collaboration with Dubai Chambers, the signing of agreements with capital partners and the announcement of the challenge to build the world’s first residential villa using robotic construction systems collectively underscore Dubai Municipality’s commitment to strengthening the innovation ecosystem within the construction sector.”

Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with Sobha Realty, also launched the 70–70 Strategy for 2030, which aims to shift 70 percent of construction to off-site manufacturing while achieving a minimum of 70 percent automation within factories by 2030, contributing to higher quality, efficiency and sustainability across the sector.

During the event, partners from the public and private sectors, alongside construction technology startups, discussed opportunities and challenges within the construction ecosystem and outlined a roadmap for construction technology development under Dubai Municipality’s leadership.

Dubai Municipality also accredited China State Construction Engineering Corporation for its modular construction system, marking a new milestone in smart construction standards and practices in Dubai. In addition, AMANA will adopt modular construction systems to develop shared workspaces for youth within public facilities, providing flexible and integrated working environments.