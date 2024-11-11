SUR: The 27th Literary and Artistic Forum in Sur not only celebrated the richness of Omani creativity but also highlighted the robust and growing relationship between Japan and Oman. A key attraction was the exhibition showcasing the outcomes of the 'Ryoma Manga Seminar,' held in September. This workshop featured renowned Japanese manga artists Yoshihiro Iwagami and Ms Yuka Yamashita from Kochi Prefecture, Japan.

During the seminar, the artists explored the intricate creative process behind manga storytelling, inspiring participants to express their own creativity while gaining insights into this distinct art form.

Japanese manga and anime, which vividly depict elements of Japanese life and culture, have found a meaningful resonance within Oman. In this context, manga and anime serve as essential tools in strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

The success of these events is a testament to the growing cultural understanding and connection between the peoples of Japan and Oman.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).