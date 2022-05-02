Bahrain - Housing Minister Basem bin Yacoub Al Hamer held a meeting with Oman’s Housing and Urban Planning Minister Khalfan bin Saeed bin Mubarak Al Shuaili and praised the strong relations between the two countries across all fields.

Mr Al Hamer stressed the importance of co-operation and exchanging expertise with other countries, highlighting Bahrain’s successful housing projects and programmes.

He underlined the kingdom’s strides, since the establishment of the ministry, in promoting social housing and stepping up partnership with the private sector.

Al Hamer is leading Bahrain’s delegation to the UN High Level Meeting on the Implementation of the Urban Agenda in New York, which also discussed the 2030 Social Development Goals (SDGs).

