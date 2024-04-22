MUSCAT: The private sectors of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are brimming with optimism ahead of the upcoming state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the UAE on Monday.

Anticipation runs high as both nations expect this visit to pave the way for a surge in trade and investment opportunities across various sectors, fostering greater economic cooperation.

Business leaders from both countries foresee an era of enhanced economic and investment collaboration, aimed at fortifying the existing partnership and fostering a conducive business environment for investors.

Mustafa bin Ahmed Salman, an Omani entrepreneur and Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Securities Company, hailed the visit as a testament to the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Oman and the UAE.

He emphasised the significance of this visit in bolstering trade and investment ties between the two nations, expressing hope for the signing of multiple agreements and memorandums of understanding.

Highlighting the UAE’s pivotal role as a major economic partner, Salman underscored the significant Emirati investments in Oman, particularly in the Muscat Stock Exchange, with investments totalling approximately OMR1 billion. He also pointed out the potential benefits of the proposed railway network project, which aims to connect Oman with the UAE, facilitating increased transport of goods, boosting trade exchange, and attracting investments.

On her part, Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, an Omani business leader and chairperson of the Mohsin Haider Darwish Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial & Consumer Solutions (MHD ITICS), lauded the robust economic relations between the two countries. She stressed the conducive investment environment in both Oman and the UAE, expressing optimism about the visit’s outcomes in strengthening cooperation and fostering commercial partnerships.

Echoing these sentiments, Emirati businessman Sheikh Muslim bin Ham Al Ameri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bin Ham Group, stressed the transformative potential of His Majesty Sultan Haitham’s visit in expanding trade and investment cooperation between Oman and the UAE.

He highlighted the strategic significance of the bilateral relations, emphasising the keen interest of both leaders in nurturing these ties for mutual benefit.

Sheikh Al Ameri praised Oman’s promising investment landscape, citing the attractive incentives and facilities offered to foreign investors.

He affirmed the Bin Ham Group’s commitment to furthering its successful investments in Oman across various sectors, including real estate and tourism, underscoring the steady growth witnessed in these ventures.

As anticipation mounts for the historic visit, stakeholders from both nations remain optimistic about the prospects of deeper economic collaboration, poised to usher in a new era of prosperity and growth for Oman and the UAE.

