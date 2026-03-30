Bahrain - An urgent proposal calling for tighter regulation of small business activities, including real estate and car brokerage, is set to be debated in Parliament.

It was submitted by five MPs led by Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman Khalid Bu Onk yesterday.

The proposal urges the government to review and develop policies governing the small projects market and introduce clear regulatory controls to curb what MPs describe as “unorganised practices” that are harming Bahraini traders and distorting fair competition.

The motion claims that a lack of sufficient oversight in certain small-scale commercial activities – particularly property and vehicle brokerage and some service trades – has left many citizens struggling to compete.

Mr Bu Onk said the proposal was prompted by a growing number of complaints from small Bahraini traders who rely on such activities as their primary source of income.

“Small businesses are supposed to be an accessible gateway for citizens to earn a living without requiring large capital,” he said.

“However, the absence of firm regulatory standards in some of these activities has created an imbalance in the market and reduced the economic viability of these projects for Bahrainis.”

He added that increasing entry into these sectors without proper controls has affected equal opportunity and opened the door to practices that undermine market fairness and stability.

“These activities were once considered among the most realistic options for citizens seeking self-employment,” Mr Bu Onk said.

“Today, many feel they are being pushed out due to unregulated competition and unclear rules.”

The explanatory memorandum attached to the proposal states that the current situation contradicts the state’s broader policy of supporting entrepreneurs and encouraging citizens’ participation in economic activity.

It warns that the sustainability of small projects is being threatened, particularly in sectors that do not require large financial investments.

According to the MPs, this has led to negative consequences for a segment of citizens who depend entirely on these trades for income.

The proposal also calls for strengthening the competitiveness of Bahraini citizens so they can continue operating small businesses as a stable source of income.

Mr Bu Onk highlighted the challenges faced by small traders and called for solutions.

“If the current situation continues, we may see citizens losing one of the most important income channels available to them,” he said.

“This requires immediate intervention to protect the market, restore balance and ensure that small businesses remain a viable opportunity for Bahrainis.”

The motion has been placed on the agenda under urgent matters and is expected to be discussed during tomorrow’s parliamentary session.

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