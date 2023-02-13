Bahrain's Economic Development Board (EDB) succeeded in attracting investments for 89 projects exceeding BD415 million ($1.1 billion) during 2022, it was revealed at the EDB board meeting on Sunday.

The investment will contribute to creating more than 6,000 quality job opportunities for Bahraini citizens over the next three years, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Economic Development Board (EDB), chaired the meeting at the EDB headquarters in Bahrain Bay.

The EDB’s achievements in 2022, its goals for 2023, and progress on the kingdom’s economic competitiveness and developments, in line with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, were reviewed.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of increasing efforts in further developing key priority sectors to meet the aspirations of Bahraini citizens.

HRH the Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the EDB emphasised the private sector’s role as a main driver of the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad noted the role played by Bahraini citizens in supporting the kingdom’s national interests, by diligently prioritising far-reaching development goals and initiatives that benefit and support their present and future.

His Royal Highness highlighted that the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy continues to advance, through the investment in available commodities and the adoption of effective legislations and policies, supporting direct investment and providing quality job opportunities for Bahraini citizens, in line with the kingdom's Economic Recovery Plan.

EDB Chief Executive Khalid Humaidan then presented the board with the EDB’s performance and achievements for the year 2022.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).