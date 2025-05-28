Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries (EFID) reported a 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, achieving EGP 433.286 million, versus EGP 506.253 million, as per a disclosure.

Sales amounted to EGP 4.283 billion in the three-month period ended March 31st, up from EGP 3.927 billion in the year-ago period.

Edita’s standalone net profits after tax came in at EGP 375.200 million during the January-March period of this year, up from EGP 406.003 million in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, standalone sales rose to EGP 3.338 billion from EGP 3.142 billion.

Founded in 1996, Edita is an Egypt-based leader in the packaged snack food market.

It manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of branded baked snack products, including packaged cakes, croissants, rusks, and wafers, as well as selected confectionery and candy products.