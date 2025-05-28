Arab Finance: Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation Benjamin Dousa visited Cairo and met with two Egyptian ministers to explore boosting bilateral trade and joint investments between the two countries over the coming period, as per a statement.

Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, inaugurated the Sweden-Egypt Business Forum, noting that Egypt offers distinct investment opportunities for Swedish businesses in various production and service sectors.

El-Khatib highlighted the importance of exploring these opportunities and establishing joint projects that serve the interests of the peoples and economies of both countries.

He added that the government is currently working to create an attractive investment climate by implementing several financial, monetary, and trade reforms, which will provide further incentives for investors and facilitate foreign trade.

On her part, Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, outlined the main axes of Egypt’s national narrative for economic development.

Al-Mashat elaborated that the strategy seeks to enhance the sustainability of macroeconomic policies, stimulate foreign direct investment (FDI), support industrial development and localization efforts, and support labor market and employment mechanisms.

Finally, the ministers witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Volvo and GB Auto.