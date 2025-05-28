Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced amendments to the mandatory tender offer submitted by the UAE-based Nas Investment Holding to acquire shares in Samad Misr (EGYFERT), as per a disclosure.

The offer, under which the Emirati company seeks to purchase up to 5.520 million shares, representing 57.50% of the issued shares and completing 90% of the total issued shares, was originally priced at EGP 95 per share.

Following approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), the tender offer price has been revised to EGP 102 per share.

Additionally, the offer period, previously extended to May 29th, 2025, has been further extended by one business day, with the final deadline now set for the end of the trading session on Sunday, June 1st, 2025.