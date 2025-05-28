MUSCAT: In a clear sign of Oman's intensifying push towards a sustainable energy future, Nama Power and Water Procurement (Nama PWP) — the sole procurer of capacity and offtaker of output — has announced sweeping developments in solar and wind energy, underscoring its role as a key catalyst in the Sultanate of Oman's clean energy transformation.

The company revealed its progress during Nama Group’s annual press conference held on May 27, 2025, which brought together electricity companies under the group to outline strategic milestones and future initiatives in line with Oman Vision 2040. Nama PWP, in particular, emerged as a leading force, spearheading several renewable energy tenders and studies crucial to Oman's long-term decarbonisation goals.

Nama PWP launched tenders for two large-scale solar power projects in 2024: the 500 MW Ibri III Solar IPP and the 280 MW Al Kamil Solar IPP. Both projects are scheduled for award in 2025, with commercial operation dates (COD) set for Q4 2027 and Q2 2028 respectively.

In parallel, the Manah I and Manah II Solar IPPs reached significant milestones, with the latter completing acceptance testing four months ahead of schedule. These solar initiatives are complemented by a growing wind energy portfolio, with five projects progressing through qualification and two already at the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage.

“Nama Power and Water Procurement is responsible for planning the future capacities required for electricity and water production and for launching tenders for Independent Power and Water Projects (IPPs and IWPs) under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model by the private sector. This approach supports meeting the growing demand and enhances energy and water security in the Sultanate of Oman,” said Ahmed bin Salim al Abri, CEO of Nama PWP.

The company also concluded a landmark “Optimum Energy Mix and Storage Options” study that affirmed the feasibility of achieving Oman’s renewable energy targets through a diversified generation mix.

Al Abri emphasised that energy storage will be pivotal in this transition. Additional studies included a review of the Bulk Supply Tariff framework and an initial Demand Response Study aimed at assessing demand-side flexibility, particularly from large consumers — setting the stage for pilot trials in 2025.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of the national transition to renewable energy, leading landmark projects such as the wind power project in Dhofar and the solar power initiatives in Ibri and Manah. These projects contribute over 1,500 MW of contracted capacity, representing 17% of the total from renewable sources. Our ambition is to raise this share to 65% by 2030, with anticipated investments exceeding RO 1 billion, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate of Oman’s broader sustainability goals,” Al Abri added.

As the Sultanate of Oman’s sole procurer of electricity and water desalination projects, Nama PWP plays a strategic role in ensuring the availability of production capacity at the lowest economic cost. Its activities not only reinforce investor confidence in the utilities sector but also help position Oman as a viable and attractive destination for clean energy investment.



