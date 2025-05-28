MUSCAT: Oman’s transition towards smart energy and water infrastructure is gathering pace, with leading public and private sector voices calling for stronger investments in digitalisation, AI and data-driven decision-making. These technologies, experts agree, are no longer optional — they are essential to meet the country’s growing demand and sustainability goals.

These insights were shared during Session 2: “How to Fund the Next-Generation Smart Energy & Water Systems?” at the EU-Oman Energy & Water Collaboration Forum, held at Crowne Plaza OCEC on May 20–21, 2025. The forum, sponsored by Nama Group and the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project, was moderated by Said al Kamyani, Sustainability Specialist.

Speaking at the session, Jamie Hoyzer, CEO of Siemens Oman, stressed that digital transformation is key to enabling Oman’s energy transition. “Oman’s energy demand is expected to triple by 2050. Smart grids, AI and predictive systems aren’t luxuries — they’re critical infrastructure,” he said. He highlighted a successful local project in which Siemens used AI to optimise a chilled water plant’s operations, achieving a guaranteed 36% reduction in energy use — validated through performance guarantees from a local bank.

Bringing in a European perspective, Moisés Blanco Maceiras, Adviser to the Secretary-General for EU Funds at Spain’s Ministry of Finance, explained how Spain has effectively deployed smart infrastructure at scale. “We’ve rolled out more than 27 million smart electric metres and supported AI-enabled irrigation and citizen-centric utility platforms through layered financing — EU grants, public-private partnerships and national co-funding,” he noted. Blanco encouraged Oman to consider similar multi-source funding models to accelerate its smart infrastructure deployment.

From the utility side, Issam al Ismaili, Chief Commercial Officer of Nama Water Services, shared how digital tools are already making an impact in Oman. “We’ve deployed over 700,000 smart metres and reduced non-revenue water from over 40% to 37.1%, with a target of 33% by the end of this year,” he said. Smart metres are not only cutting losses, but also giving customers access to real-time consumption data, helping to promote conservation and engagement.

Complementing this, Fahad al Harrasi, General Manager of ICT at Nama Water Services, emphasised the importance of enabling technologies and local talent. “Smart infrastructure is more than hardware — it’s a data ecosystem that supports long-term sustainability and creates jobs for Omanis,” he stated. He also noted Nama’s successful public-private partnerships under a build-operate-transfer model, which are driving digital transformation in the sector.

Speakers agreed that to sustain momentum, Oman must continue aligning its policies, financing tools and human capital strategies. AI integration, workforce development and stronger public-private collaboration emerged as the top priorities for scaling demand-side innovation in utilities.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

