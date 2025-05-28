Muscat – Oman and Iran signed 18 cooperation documents during the official visit of Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to Muscat on Tuesday, reflecting efforts to strengthen bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

The agreements – five cooperation agreements, ten memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and three executive programmes – were signed in the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Iranian president at Al Alam Palace.

The agreements covers legal and judicial collaboration, including civil and criminal matters and extradition of sentenced individuals. Other accords focused on joint cooperation, mutual investment protection, customs assistance and trade preferences.

