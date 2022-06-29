Bahrain and Egypt have pledged to take their strategic co-operation to a new high.

His Majesty King Hamad also praised Cairo’s pivotal role as the cornerstone of security in the region as he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi at Sakhir Palace yesterday.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, attended the meeting.

His Majesty and President Al Sisi reviewed growing relations and ways to further strengthen them.

The King welcomed the Egyptian leader and said his visit reflects the keenness of the two countries to step up consultations on regional and Arab developments in the face of new challenges.

He commended the major role played by the Egyptian expatriate community in Bahrain, citing its members’ contributions to the kingdom’s development process.

The King praised the pioneering progress witnessed by Egypt, thanks to the policies adopted by President Al Sisi.

The Egyptian President expressed his delight at the visit which, he said, confirms the depth of interconnectedness between the two nations.

Earlier, His Majesty and HRH Prince Salman welcomed President Al Sisi and his accompanying delegation on arrival in Bahrain.

Their convoy then headed to Sakhir Palace where a group of students saluted the Egyptian President. Both leaders watched Bahrain’s traditional ‘Ardha’ dance after which official reception protocols were held.

A mission of honour was formed under the presidency of Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani.

In a statement, Dr Al Zayani noted that the Bahraini-Egyptian summit opens broader prospects for strengthening political and economic co-ordination.

He highlighted both countries’ commitment to safeguarding Arab security, rejecting foreign interference in Arab internal affairs, and supporting a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

He noted the keenness of the government, led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to activate the agreements signed with Egypt on bolstering trade, tourism, investments as well as protecting the environment and supporting a comprehensive and sustainable development process. The minister also affirmed Bahrain’s support for all the legitimate measures taken by Egypt to protect its security and stability and enhance its development process.

The BDF, meanwhile, concluded a meeting of the High Bahraini-Egyptian Military Co-operation Committee.

The meeting was headed by Staff Operations Chief Assistant Lieutenant General Ghanim Al Fadhala and Egyptian Operations Defence Minister Staff Major General Mohammed Abdullah Abdul Mawla.

