RIYADH — The average monthly salaries of Saudis employed in the government and private sectors accounted for SR9872 by the end of the third quarter of the year 2023 while the average salaries of females reached about SR6280.



According to a monitoring by Okaz/Saudi Gazette, based on the government reports, the total number of Saudi males working in the government sector reached 295,846, and the value of their total monthly salaries amounted to about SR4.16 billion. As for females working in the government sector, their number reached 127,575 employees, and their total salaries accounted for SR1.64 billion.



With regard to the salaries of non-Saudis, the average salaries of non-Saudi females exceeded the total average salaries of non-Saudi males. The number of non-Saudi female employees in the government sector reached about 39,866, and their total salaries amounted to about SR359.91 million, bringing the average salary of women in the government sector to about SR9028, while the number of non-Saudi male employees in the government sector reached about 73,365, with total salaries of SR523.83 million, bringing the average salary of a non-Saudi individual in the government sector to SR7140.



Regarding workers in the private sector, the salaries of non-Saudi women also exceeded the total salaries of non-Saudi men, and the number of non-Saudi female employees reached about 621,715 women with salaries amounting to SR2.23 billion, bringing the average salary of a female employee to about SR3587. As for the number of non-Saudi male employees working in the private sector, it reached 7.56 million employees, with salaries amounting to SR19.09 billion, bringing the average salary of a non-Saudi employee to about SR2523.



The average salary of male government employees was about SR14053, while the average salary of Saudi women working in the government sector was about SR12872. With regard to Saudi workers in the private sector, their number is about 1.35 million employees, with total salaries worth SR12.05 billion, bringing the average salaries of Saudi employees in the private sector to about SR8953.



As for the number of Saudi women working in the private sector, it reached 927,624 employees, and their total salaries amounted to SR4.98 billion, bringing the average salary of one female employee in the private sector stood at SR5373, it was revealed in the monitoring.

