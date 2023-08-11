ABU DHABI - ASEAN Committee in Abu Dhabi (ACAD), a body of representatives of Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ member states in the UAE, has expressed its support for the efforts to further develop cooperation between ASEAN and the UAE.

An ACAD meeting in Abu Dhabi pointed out that the UAE has become ASEAN’s Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 3rd August 2022.

The meeting was hosted by Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE and Chairman of ACAD, on the occasion of the 56th ASEAN Day on 8th August 2023 to commemorate the establishment of ASEAN.

In the spirit of cooperation and togetherness, the ACAD Ambassadors expressed their readiness to work closely together to strengthen bonds and encourage solidarity of the ASEAN community in the UAE.

Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE; Nguyễn Mạnh Tuấn, Ambassador of Viet Nam to the UAE; Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE; Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil bin Shamsuddin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE; Wong Lee Ting, Chargé d'affaires of Singapore; Rohana Roslan, Chargé d'affaires of Brunei Darussalam; and several other diplomats from seven embassies of the ASEAN member states in the UAE participated in the meeting.



Binsal Abdulkader